PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:48 IST
Sonowal welcomes reduction of disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday welcomed the decision to reduce the disturbed areas imposed under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1 and said the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a new era of peace, progress and security to the Northeast.

In a major outreach to the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1, after decades.

''My heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A very welcome decision. The leadership of Prime Minister Modi has brought a new era of peace, progress and security to the Northeast. ''Reduction in areas under AFSPA will further create a conducive environment for fast paced growth in the region,'' he said in a statement.

The Union minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush said the Northeast is transforming into the growth engine of India.

''The people of this region have long sought peace and progress, which has been made possible today only due to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi,'' said Sonowal, a former chief minister of Assam.

The AFSPA has been in force for decades in the three Northeastern states to assist the armed forces operating there to tackle insurgency.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the security forces if they shoot someone dead.

There have been protests and demands for the complete withdrawal of the law from the Northeast as well as Jammu and Kashmir for its alleged ''draconian'' provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

