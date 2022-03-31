Left Menu

Congress extends membership drive deadline to April 15

The Congress has extended the March 31 deadline for its nationwide membership drive to April 15, party general secretary K C Venugopal said on Thursday.The Congress membership drive that started on November 1 last year is both in online and physical mode and was to continue till March 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:06 IST
Congress extends membership drive deadline to April 15
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has extended the March 31 deadline for its nationwide membership drive to April 15, party general secretary K C Venugopal said on Thursday.

The Congress' membership drive that started on November 1 last year is both in online and physical mode and was to continue till March 31. The membership has crossed 1.2 crore, according to a party source.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal of the AICC GSs and Incharges for extension of the special membership drive for 15 days. ''The drive will now close on April 15, 2022, without affecting the schedule of Organisational Elections approved by the CWC,'' AICC general secretary, organisation, Venugopal said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the Congress Working Committee had decided to hold a 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) soon after the Budget Session of Parliament. The session is scheduled to end on April 8.

Days after its drubbing in five states, the Congress' top decision-making body had unanimously decided that party president Sonia Gandhi should continue in the post till organisational polls after she expressed readiness to ''make any and every sacrifice'' in the party's interest.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said the new Congress president will be elected between August 21 and September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022