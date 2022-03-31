Left Menu

Tunisia's Ghannouchi says 20 MPs under investigation after online session

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:53 IST
At least 20 members of Tunisia's parliament who took part in an online session despite President Kais Saied suspending the chamber last year were summoned by an anti-terrorism unit for investigation, the parliament speaker said on Thursday.

Rached Ghannouchi told Reuters that those summoned included members of his Islamist Ennahda party. Ghannouchi added that Saied's announcement on Thursday that he was dissolving the chamber was unconstitutional.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Gareth Jones)

