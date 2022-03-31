Assam Rajya Sabha election 2022: Counting of votes to commence shortly

Hours after the Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) citing a violation of rules by the BJP legislators during voting for the Rajya Sabha elections in Assam on Thursday, the counting for the same is going to begin shortly. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnendu Paul told ANI that, it is expected that, the counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha biennial election for two seats in Assam is likely to start within the next 30-40 minutes.

He also claimed that both the candidates of the BJP and its ally party United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will win in the Rajya Sabha poll. "Our both candidates will win with a huge margin," Krishnendu Paul said.

It is expected that the result of the Rajya Sabha biennial election would likely be announced by 10 pm tonight. On the other hand, the Opposition Congress has suspended its one MLA Siddique Ahmed from the primary membership of the party after Ahmed deliberately disobeyed the Three-line whip issued by the party for the Rajya Sabha poll.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) told ANI that - "We have suspended Siddique Ahmed from the primary membership of our party after he deliberately disobeyed the Three-line whip issued by the party." The ruling BJP has nominated Pabitra Margherita as its candidate for one seat while its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has fielded Rwngwra Narzary for the second seat.

On the other hand, opposition political parties Congress, AIUDF, CPI (M), and Raijor Dal have fielded Ripun Bora as their common candidate for one seat. (ANI)

