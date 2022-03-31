New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL51 UP-SHIVPAL-LD BJP Speculation over Akhilesh-Shivpal rift, Rajbhar says efforts on to sort out issues Lucknow: Sulking socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav's recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has triggered speculation that he may quit the SP-led alliance to join the BJP.

DES45 UP-EXAM-PAPER LEAK-2NDLD ARREST UP: Nine more arrested in Class 12 English exam paper leak case; 26 held so far Ballia (UP): Nine more people, including two local journalists, were arrested on Thursday for their alleged role in the Class 12 board exam paper leak, the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

LGD24 UP-HC-BAIL Allahabad HC grants bail to Kashmiri students held for sedition Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to three Kashmiri students, who were arrested on the sedition charge after they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans following a cricket match in Agra last year.

DES15 UP-ACTIVIST-BJP 6 booked for threatening activist Nida Khan with death for not quitting BJP Lucknow: Police on Thursday booked six people after anti-triple talaq activist Nida Khan accused them of threatening her with death if she did not quit the BJP. DES20 RJ-2NDLD BAINSLA-DEMISE Gurjar community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla dies Jaipur: Kirori Singh Bainsla, who was the face of Gurjar quota agitations in Rajasthan, died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness. DES37 RJ-SARISKA-LD FIRE Sariska fire largely under control: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the fire in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar district is largely ''under control''.

DES47 PB-ASSEMBLY Punjab Assembly's special one-day session on Friday Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly's special one-day session will be convened on Friday, a decision taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

DES26 HP-CONG-PENSION Cong promises old pension scheme, regularisation of outsourced staff if voted to power in HP Shimla: The Congress will implement the old pension scheme and regularise outsourced employees if it returns to power in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections later this year, senior party leader Rajeev Shukla said on Thursday. DES19 UKD-DHAMI-CHAR DHAM CM Dhami reviews preparation for Char Dham Yatra Dehradun: Over a month ahead of the beginning of the Char Dham yatra, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed preparations for the annual pilgrimage and asked officials to make better use of technology to make the yatra safer and more convenient for pilgrims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)