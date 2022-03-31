Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit BJP office Friday
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit the BJP office on Friday, the party's overseas affairs cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale said on Thursday.
Deuba is on a three-day visit to India. This is his first visit to India after becoming prime minister of Nepal.
''The prime minister of Nepal is visiting BJP office on the invitation of party chief J P Nadda Ji. He will be welcomed by the party president,'' Chauthaiwale told PTI.
He further said Deuba will be accompanied by his party's leaders and will meet other BJP leaders as well.
Sources in the BJP said the discussion will revolve around strengthening party-to-party relations.
