Left Menu

Federal gasoline rebates to consumers weighed-U.S. House Speaker Pelosi

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:19 IST
Federal gasoline rebates to consumers weighed-U.S. House Speaker Pelosi
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would consider legislation providing American consumers with rebates on gasoline purchases as a way of helping them cope with high prices at the pump.

During her weekly press conference, Pelosi also said that she would await decisions from President Joe Biden on ways to address high gasoline prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022