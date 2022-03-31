Federal gasoline rebates to consumers weighed-U.S. House Speaker Pelosi
31-03-2022
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would consider legislation providing American consumers with rebates on gasoline purchases as a way of helping them cope with high prices at the pump.
During her weekly press conference, Pelosi also said that she would await decisions from President Joe Biden on ways to address high gasoline prices.
