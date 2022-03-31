Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan indicates he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

Left Menu

A defiant Imran Khan on Thursday indicated that he will not resign from the post of Pakistans prime minister despite losing the majority in the National Assembly and insisted that he will face the vote of no-confidence which would take place on Sunday.In a live-address to the nation, 69-year-old Khan said he will return stronger no matter what the result of no-trust vote would be.Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Oppositions bid to topple him.

A defiant Imran Khan on Thursday indicated that he will not resign from the post of Pakistan's prime minister despite losing the majority in the National Assembly and insisted that he will face the vote of no-confidence which would take place on Sunday.

In a live-address to the nation, 69-year-old Khan said he will return stronger no matter what the result of no-trust vote would be.

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. However, Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.

