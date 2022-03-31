TMC files complaint against BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul

Trinamool Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Agnimitra Paul, BJP's candidate for the by-poll to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, for her alleged comment 'blow lands on us, we will retaliate', during the ongoing election campaign.

A purported video went viral on Wednesday where Paul was heard shouting to her party supporters during a meeting in Asansol, ''I am telling you if a blow lands on us, we will retaliate in equal measure''.

Justifying her alleged comments, she told reporters later ''if someone punches us, we cannot reciprocate by 'namaskar' (polite greeting). we cannot hug that person. Our response will be to land a counter punch on the assaulter.'' Earlier a purported video footage of the Pandabeswar Trinamool Congress MLA Narendranath Chakraborty created a storm where he was heard telling party workers ''to intimidate committed BJP supporters so that they do not go to booths on the day of polling.'' The EC had on Wednesday barred Chakraborty from campaigning for the Asansol by-elections for violating the model code of conduct by allegedly issuing such open threats to BJP voters and supporters at a party meeting. Attaching the video and the press meet footage of Agnimitra Paul, an actress and BJP leader, TMC state General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said in a mail to the CEO's office, ''from her conduct it is evident that Paul has decided to repeatedly promote violence in a desperate bid to win her seat.'' ''Her speeches not only emboldened members/supporters of BJP to use violence against opponents but has also eventually terrorise the entire electorate,'' the letter said.

The ruling party advocated immediate action ''including but not limited to criminal proceedings against Paul.'' The other steps it suggested included taking necessary steps to ensure BJP and Agnimitra Paul ''are refrained from repeating such violations during the pendency of the ensuing election.'' Referring to the TMC complaint, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told PTI, ''When the state police becomes mere stooges of the ruling party and the opposition is subjected to brutal violence by TMC, the people's representatives feel helpless and insecure.'' Bhattacharya said ''it has to be kept in mind in what circumstances a people's representative and a candidate from the opposition has made such a comment to boost the morale of party members and supporters. Does the TMC understand the language of civility and culture?'' Paul, who is the BJP MLA from Asansol South assembly seat and is contesting the Asansol Lok Sabha seat against Bollywood hero of yesteryears, Shatrughan Sinha, nominated by TMC for the seat which was vacated by Babul Supriyo after he left BJP to join TMC.

Supriyo is contesting on a TMC ticket from Ballygunge assembly seat where by-poll was necessitated after the untimely death of TMC heavyweight Subrata Mukherjee. By-polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunge assembly seat will be held on April 12, and votes will be counted on April 16.

