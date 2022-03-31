Kirori Singh Bainsla, face of Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan, dies

Kirori Singh Bainsla, who was the face of Gurjar quota agitation in Rajasthan, died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 84.

The retired colonel was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The last rites will be performed on Friday at Mundia village near his native Hindaun city, family sources said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and others condoled his death.

Bainsla's son Vijay was with him during the last moments.

The Gurjar leader's body has been kept at his local residence here. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, Pilot and many MLAs reached the Gurjar leader’s residence and paid tributes to him.

Gehlot said Bainsla fought a long battle for the reservation of the most backward classes.

''As the head of the Gurjar reservation movement, Bainsla sahib had a long struggle for the reservation of MBC (most backward classes). If the MBC class got reservation today and if the credit goes to any one person, it is Colonel Bainsla,'' the chief minister said.

''Condolences on the demise of Col Kirori Singh Bainslaji, a strong leader of the social movement. He fought lifelong for social rights. May the departed soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' Birla tweeted.

Former chief minister Raje said, ''Colonel Saheb always fought for society and played an important role in advancing the issues of social interest. His invaluable contribution to the field of public service and politics will always be remembered.'' Bainsla had contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2009 on a BJP ticket but lost to the Congress candidate by a thin margin.

In 2007 and 2008, the Gurjar leader led the quota agitation.

During the agitation, over 70 people were killed in police firing and other violent incidents during the protest, which included rail and road blockades in the eastern Rajasthan districts of Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur.

Bainsla served in the Indian Army for three decades. He was part of the war against China in 1962 as well as the India-Pakistan wars in 1965 and 1971.

After his retirement, he took up the cause of reservation in jobs and education for Gurjars.

Following a prolonged agitation, the state government gave five per cent reservation to Gurjars and four other nomadic communities--Banjara, Gadia-Lohar, Raika and Gadariya--in jobs and education by creating an MBC category for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)