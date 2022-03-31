Assembly committee formed to check impact of digging on Puri Jagannath temple

In view of the concerns expressed by MLAs on the safety of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, which was built in 12th century CE, the Odisha Assembly on Thursday constituted an eight-member House Committee headed by Speaker S N Patro.

This was announced by Patro before the House was adjourned sine die after culmination of the Budget Session of the Assembly. The House Committee comprises two ministers, two members each of the BJD and the BJP, a Congress MLA and the Speaker.

The issue of the safety of the shrine was raised in the Assembly on March 29 when Puri MLA Jayant Sarangi alleged that the state government was digging huge pits close to it as part of the Srimandir Parikrama Project without permission either from the National Monument Authority or the Archeological Survey of India. Unplanned digging of earth has caused cracks on the temple wall, Sarangi claimed demanding formation of a House committee to inspect the ongoing construction work.

Sarangi was supported by Congress Legislative Party leader Narasingha Mishra and other opposition members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha then told the Assembly that the state government was ready to constitute a House Committee on the project which seeks to transform the pilgrim town of Puri into a world heritage site. As a part of the project, several infrastructure development works have been undertaken around the 75-metre radius of the Jagannath temple. The announcement regarding formation of a House Committee in this regard came hours after BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, raised the issue in Lok Sabha where she alleged violation of norms during the ongoing construction works under the project.

She demanded that the digging be stopped immediately to ensure the structural safety of the shrine.

The members of the House Committee are Speaker S N Patro, Law Minister Pratap Jena, Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha, BJD MLAs Devi Prasad Mishra, Atanu S Nayak, BJP members Jayant Sarangi and Laitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra.

