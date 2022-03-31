BJP candidates have been elected unopposed on 25 pc seats of UP Legislative Council: CM

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls from the local authorities' constituencies, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said on 25 per cent seats, the BJP candidates have been elected unopposed.

In a virtual interaction with the members of zila panchayats and kshetra panchayats, Adityanath said, ''Twenty-five per cent of our candidates have been elected unopposed (in the elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council). Elections are being held on 27 (out of 36) seats.'' Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), he said, ''Before the commencement of this programme, the SP tried to create hurdles. It knows that if our panchayat representatives become aware, there will be no corruption. It tried its level best to stop the programme. However, I am thankful to the Election Commission that it has given me the opportunity to speak to you.'' Adityanath said following the Legislative Council polls, ''your representatives will be there (in the House)''.

After a landslide victory in the Assembly polls, the BJP is eying to win the majority of the 36 seats in the Legislative Council, where the biennial election will be held on April 9.

The 36 seats are spread across 35 local authorities' constituencies, where polls were earlier planned on two different dates, but now, it will be conducted together on April 9. The counting of votes will be taken up on April 12.

The voters in this election are the village heads, the members and chairmen of the block development councils and the zila panchayats, the corporators from urban areas and the MLAs and MPs.

According to the official website, of the 100-member Legislative Council, the BJP has 35 MLCs, the SP has 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has four.

The Congress, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the NISHAD party have a member each.

The Teachers' group has two MLCs, while the Independent group (Nirdal Samooh) and independents have one MLC each.

As many as 37 seats are vacant at present.

Leader of the Opposition in the council Ahmad Hassan died recently after a prolonged illness.

The term of the members ended on March 7.

For the BJP, which came back to power in Uttar Pradesh with a two-thirds majority in the recently-concluded Assembly polls, it will be an opportunity to emerge as the single-largest party in the Legislative Council and enjoy a majority in both houses of the state legislature.

