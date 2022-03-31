Left Menu

Nadda will inaugurate BJP office in Gurugram on April 14: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday. He told that the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) National President JP Nadda will inaugurate the new BJP office in Gurugram on April 14.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:40 IST
Nadda will inaugurate BJP office in Gurugram on April 14: Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the meeting, Manohar Lal Khattar told that he has congratulated National President JP Nadda on BJP's recent electoral victory in four states.

Manohar Lal Khattar said, "In the coming days, we will fight the election for the municipal corporation chairman under the party symbol. The party will decide on the rest of the seats." Khattar informed that the government restored the sports quota. After the restoration of this quota, players will be able to get the reservation like earlier.

He also told that a portal has been created so that the players from recognized institutions will get medals and then the certificates will be generated. The Haryana Chief Minister also confirmed that he will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' from Gurgaon. (ANI)

