PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:48 IST
Both Houses of Bihar Legislature adjourned sine die
Both Houses of the Bihar Legislature were adjourned sine die after the over one-month-long budget session came to an end on Thursday.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha adjourned the assembly sine die after taking up the private members resolution in the post-lunch session of the final day of the budget session during which 22 sittings were held since February 25. The Legislative Assembly passed the state government's budget to the tune of Rs 2,37,691.19 crore for the next fiscal and also passed 11 bills, including the ‘Prohibition and Excise Amendment Bill-2022’ making the liquor ban less stringent for the first time offenders in the state.

The Assembly also discussed issues such as constitutional rights and responsibilities of the elected members, matters in the education and health sectors even as the Treasury and Opposition benches had spats over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The CAG report was also tabled in both the Houses during the session.

The session also witnessed a fiery exchange of words between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Speaker in the House over the Lakhisarai incident, involving some policemen who were disrespectful towards the latter. Lakhisarai is the Speaker’s assembly constituency.

Before adjourning the Assembly sine die, the Speaker said, “President Ram Nath Kovind attended the centenary celebration of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha building on October 21, 2021. Now we want to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the concluding ceremony of the celebrations”. The Legislative Council was adjourned sine die by Acting Chairman Awadesh Narain Singh.

