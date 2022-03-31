Haryana CM Khattar meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. The Haryana Chief Minister also met BJP President JP Nadda today.

After the meeting, Manohar Lal Khattar told that he has congratulated National President JP Nadda on BJP's recent electoral victory in four states. Khattar said that the BJP National President will inaugurate the new BJP office in Gurugram on April 14.

Khattar informed that the state government restored the sports quota. After the restoration of this quota, players will be able to get the reservation like earlier, he added. The Haryana Chief Minister also confirmed that he will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' from Gurgaon. (ANI)

