No EU countries have signalled gas security of supply issues -European Commission

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:17 IST
Germany and Austria's declarations of an "early warning" on gas supply are a precautionary measure that increases the monitoring of supply, but no EU countries have yet signalled they are facing security of supply issues, a European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

"In all cases, no security of supply issues have been signalled for the present point in time," the spokesperson said, adding the "early warning" alert is the lowest level of crisis notification in the European Union rules on gas supply security.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

