EDMC mayor writes to L-G, seeks dismissal of nominated members who violated norms

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Suder Aggarwal has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over Wednesday's ruckus at the EDMC House, seeking dismissal of nominated members who allegedly resorted to unparliamentary behaviour during the proceedings, officials said.

The letter was written on Wednesday.

Scenes of uproar were witnessed in the BJP-led EDMC House on Wednesday as several members of the ruling party and AAP councillors faced off over an alleged offensive comment made recently against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in context of the issues surrounding the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Many councillors of both the parties ''manhandled'' each other, accusing each other of ''violating'' the code of conduct and the sanctity of the House.

Proceedings of the House had begun with condoling the death of nonagenarian Ishwari Das Mahajan, a veteran politician and former chairman of the standing committee in the 1970s when it was a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Now, there are three corporations for South, North and East Delhi.

In the letter, Mayor Aggarwal has appealed to the lieutenant governor to dismiss the nominated members who had allegedly resorted to unparliamentary behaviour during the proceedings and issue guidelines for such members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)