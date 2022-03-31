Left Menu

Biden says Putin seems to be self-isolating

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:41 IST
President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be self-isolating in Russia and may have fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers.

"He seems to be self-isolated and there's some indication that he has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers," Biden said without citing evidence. "But I don't want to put too much stock in that at this time."

