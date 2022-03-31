Left Menu

Turkish parliament passes law reducing required votes threshold to 7%

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Turkish parliament on Thursday passed a law lowering the minimum required votes for a party to enter parliament to 7% from 10%, in a move which analysts have said would reduce the likelihood of early elections this year.

President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party and its nationalist MHP allies had presented the draft election law, which included regulations on parliamentary seat distribution in alliances between parties, to parliament on March 14.

