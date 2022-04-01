Left Menu

U.S. deeply concerned by Tunisian president's move to dissolve parliament

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:18 IST
The U.S. State Department on Thursday said Washington is deeply concerned by Tunisian President Kais Saied's move to dissolve parliament, which has been suspended since last year, after it defied him by voting to repeal decrees that he used to assume near total power.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters the United States has consistently communicated to Tunisian officials that any political reform process should be transparent and inclusive.

