U.S. deeply concerned by Tunisian president's move to dissolve parliament
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department on Thursday said Washington is deeply concerned by Tunisian President Kais Saied's move to dissolve parliament, which has been suspended since last year, after it defied him by voting to repeal decrees that he used to assume near total power.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters the United States has consistently communicated to Tunisian officials that any political reform process should be transparent and inclusive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia will put its enemies such as United States in their place, Medvedev says
Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
Kosovo president asks Washington for help in joining NATO
Kosovo president asks Washington for help in joining NATO
Tunisian journalism union says reporter detained over report on militants