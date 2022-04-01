Left Menu

Judge strikes down parts of Florida election law; cites race

A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters.The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in his ruling.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:41 IST
Judge strikes down parts of Florida election law; cites race
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters.

The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods — changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in his ruling. “For the past 20 years, the majority in the Florida Legislature has attacked the voting rights of its Black constituents,” Walker added.

Florida's Republican-led legislature joined several others around the country in passing election reforms after Republican former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Democrats have called such reforms a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.

Much of the debate focused on vote-by-mail ballots and how they are collected and returned. The new law also limited when people could use a drop box to submit their ballot.

The office of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, which made the election bill a priority, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. DeSantis has said previously that while he expects aspects of his legislative agenda to be struck down by the federal court in Tallahassee, he is confident they will be upheld on appeal. The case would go to 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia, which is seen as being very conservative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home fro...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on COVID-19 vaccine barriers; U.S. FDA panel votes against Amylyx's ALS drug over trial data concerns and more

Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on ...

 Global
4
Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022