ICC to open office in Venezuela, prosecutor says

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 01-04-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 01:36 IST
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan, appearing on Venezuelan state television on a visit to Caracas on Thursday, said the court will open an office there.

Khan, who was accompanied by President Nicolas Maduro, said his three-day visit to the South American country had been fruitful.

Khan last visited in November, when he said he would open an investigation into possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela, which is in the midst of a long-running social and economic crisis.

