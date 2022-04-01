ICC to open office in Venezuela, prosecutor says
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 01-04-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 01:36 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan, appearing on Venezuelan state television on a visit to Caracas on Thursday, said the court will open an office there.
Khan, who was accompanied by President Nicolas Maduro, said his three-day visit to the South American country had been fruitful.
Khan last visited in November, when he said he would open an investigation into possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela, which is in the midst of a long-running social and economic crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Venezuela's opposition asks oil companies to stick to democracy
Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas sets triple jump world record
Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas sets triple jump world record
Venezuela's Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas sets new world record
UNHCR and EU launch interactive film on Venezuelan displacement in Ecuador