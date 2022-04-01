Left Menu

U.S. to add more entities in Russia, Belarus to sanctions list -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 01:37 IST
The U.S. Commerce Department will impose further sanctions in the coming days targeting Russia's defense, aerospace and maritime sectors, adding 120 entities from Russia and Belarus to its entity list, the White House said on Thursday.

That will bring the number of Russian and Belarusian parties added to the list to more than 200 since the invasion of Ukraine began, spokesperson Kate Bedingfield told a news conference.

