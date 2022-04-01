America supports Pak's constitutional process: US State Department

The United States on Thursday said that it supports the constitutional process and rule of law in Pakistan but flatly denied allegations of the Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan that it is interfering in its internal affairs.

“We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect, we support Pakistan's constitutional process and the rule of law,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

“But when it comes to those allegations, there is no truth to them,” Price said when asked that Khan in his speech said that there was a threat letter that perfectly shows evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government. “In what appeared to be a slip of tongue, he named the US as the country behind the threat,” the reporter said.

The White House also said that there is no truth to the allegations. “There is absolutely no truth to that allegation,” White House Director of Communication Kate Bedingfield told reporters at her daily news conference.

