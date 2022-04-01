Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

In setback for Democrats, New York judge throws out new congressional map

A New York state judge on Thursday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map as unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to redraw the lines, a decision that could significantly hurt the party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Congress in November's elections. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister said the map violated a constitutional provision that districts should not be drawn to favor one political party over another.

Florida judge blocks Republican-backed voting law as discriminatory

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday invalidated several of the state's new Republican-backed voting restrictions, ruling that they violate minority voters' constitutional rights. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee blocked the state from enforcing provisions aimed at reducing the use of drop boxes for ballots, making it more difficult for third-party organizations to collect voter registration forms, and banning groups from offering food, water and other aid to people waiting in line to vote.

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to account for the Southern state's large and growing minority population. One-third of the state's 4.7 million residents are Black.

U.S. Senate negotiators near agreement on $10 billion round of COVID funds

U.S. Senate negotiators on Thursday were nearing a deal on a $10 billion COVID-19 bill to help the federal government acquire more vaccines and medical supplies as it prepares for future variants of the virus that upended American life. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said senators were "close to a final agreement" on a bill aiming to shore up stockpiles to be used both domestically and internationally.

U.S. House approves bill setting strict cap on insulin costs

The high cost of insulin to treat diabetes would be drastically reduced under legislation the U.S. House of Representatives passed on Thursday, in a rare example of drug price reform gaining traction in Congress. By a vote of 232-193, with few Republicans supporting the measure, the House approved the bill that would cap patients' out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month for their insulin.

CIA director tests positive for COVID -agency

CIA Director William Burns has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home and quarantine for five days before returning to the office, the U.S intelligence agency's public affairs office said on Thursday. "He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and has experienced mild symptoms," the agency said in a statement.

Fetuses discovered in DC home as anti-abortion activists charged with storming clinic

Five fetuses were discovered in a Washington, D.C., home, police said on Thursday, which local media said was the residence of an anti-abortion activist criminally charged with storming a reproductive health clinic. Police investigating a tip about "potential bio-hazard material" found the five fetuses in the home on the 400 block of 6th Street, South East, on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

U.S. confirms ex-Pentagon official for Commerce Dept Russia export control post

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed former Pentagon official Alan Estevez to serve as under secretary of commerce for industry and security, overseeing restrictions on exports to countries like Russia and China. Estevez will take the helm of the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which is wielding export controls to keep goods and technology from Russia's military and industry in response to its war against Ukraine.

Trump son-in-law Kushner appears before U.S. House Jan 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner made a "valuable" appearance on Thursday before the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the panel, said. "It was really valuable for us to have the opportunity to speak to him," Luria told MSNBC. The Democratic representative declined to provide specifics about Kushner's appearance before the panel via videolink, but said he commented on various reports about events of the day that have already been published.

U.S. to issue gender neutral passports, take steps to combat anti- transgender laws

Americans will be allowed to choose an X for gender on their passport applications and select their sex on Social Security cards, the Biden administration said on Thursday in announcing measures to support transgender Americans against wave of state laws targeting them. The State Department in June said U.S. citizens could select their gender on applications without having to submit medical documentation. In October, it issued the first American passport with an "X" gender marker, designed to give nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people an option other than male or female on their travel document.

