CAL1 AS-RS POLLS-RESULT NDA candidates elected to two RS seats from Assam Guwahati: Two ruling NDA candidates -- BJP's Pabitra Margherita and UPPL's Rwngra Narzary – were elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam, while Congress nominee and outgoing MP Ripun Bora lost due to cross-voting by opposition members, an official said on Friday.

CAL2 BH-NITISH-JD(U) Nitish not going anywhere, will remain the CM, asserts JD(U) Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is serving his fourth term in office, will complete his five-year-tenure and was ''not going anywhere'', senior leaders of his party, the Janata Dal (United), asserted on Friday.

CAL3 WB-CONG-OPPOSITION UNITY-MAMATA Congressmen welcome moves for opposition unity, but point out it has to play `pole position' Kolkata: Senior Congress leaders while welcoming Trinamool chieftain Mamata Banerjee's initiative inviting all opposition parties to unite against the BJP, indicated the grand old party will however have to play the role of the ''central pole'' of any future national opposition grouping.

CAL4 WB-IROM SHARMILA-INTERVIEW Welcome Centre's decision, but AFSPA should be repealed: Irom Sharmila Kolkata: Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who was on a 16-year-long hunger strike demanding repeal of AFSPA, welcomed the Centre’s decision to reduce areas under the Act’s purview in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur but maintained that the ''draconian, colonial law'' should be rolled back completely.

CAL7 MG-AS-BOUNDARY-SURVEY Survey of India asked to conduct joint inspection of Assam-Meghalaya border to redraw map: Conrad Shillong: The Survey of India has been asked to coordinate with Assam and Meghalaya for conducting a joint inspection of the inter-state boundary to redraw the map before a Bill is introduced in the Parliament, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said. CAL8 AS-ASSEMBLY-COVID Will look into aid for Assam people who lost kin to COVID outside state: Minister Guwahati: The Assam government will look into the demand of providing monetary ex gratia to families who lost their kin to COVID-19 while residing outside the state, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said on Friday.

CES1 AS-GMC POLLS-POSTPONEMENT Guwahati civic polls postponed to April 21 due to Rongali Bihu Guwahati: The Assam State Election Commission has postponed the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls to April 21 as the previous date of April 19 fell within the week-long Rongali Bihu celebrations.

CES2 NL-COVID-CURBS Nagaland govt lifts COVID-19 restrictions Kohima: In view of the weekly COVID test positivity remaining below two per cent for the past one month in Nagaland and the advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the state government has announced that all COVID-19 restrictions stand withdrawn from Friday.

CES5 OD-RICE-BENEFICIARIES Odisha to distribute 5 kgs of rice to people left out of central scheme Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked officials to distribute 5 kilograms of rice per month free of cost to beneficiaries of the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) for the next six months.

