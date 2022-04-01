US Domestic News Roundup: UPS tries out 'eQuad' electric bikes for urban deliveries; U.S. job growth solid in March; unemployment rate falls to 3.6% and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

UPS tries out 'eQuad' electric bikes for urban deliveries

UPS said on Friday it was trying out a four-wheeled "eQuad" electric cargo bike for deliveries in densely packed urban areas, where bikes have better and easier access, to complement its push into electric vehicles. The package-delivery giant is trialing around 100 of the bikes, designed and built by British firm Fernhay, in seven European markets and will also launch trials in the United States and some Asian markets, Luke Wake, UPS vice president of fleet maintenance and engineering, told Reuters.

U.S. job growth solid in March; unemployment rate falls to 3.6%

U.S. job growth continued at a brisk clip in March, with the unemployment rate falling to a new two-year low of 3.6% and wages re-accelerating, positioning the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points in May. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report's survey of establishments showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 431,000 jobs last month.

In a setback for Democrats, New York judge throws out new congressional map

A New York state judge on Thursday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map as unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to redraw the lines, a decision that could significantly hurt the party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Congress in November's elections. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister said the map violated a constitutional provision that districts should not be drawn to favor one political party over another.

At California gas station, Republicans woo voters angry over fuel prices - but it's complicated

A half-dozen mostly young Republican activists stood gamely outside of a Chevron station at a busy Southern California intersection, jumping up and down and holding a big sign reading, "Gas too high? Register Republican." The demonstration in Garden Grove, Orange County this week drew beeps of support and was successful in getting a few motorists to pull over to talk about gas prices.

U.S. Senate negotiators near agreement on $10 billion round of COVID funds

U.S. Senate negotiators on Thursday were nearing a deal on a $10 billion COVID-19 bill to help the federal government acquire more vaccines and medical supplies as it prepares for future variants of the virus that upended American life. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said senators were "close to a final agreement" on a bill aiming to shore up stockpiles to be used both domestically and internationally.

Man faces sentencing for bringing guns, Molotov cocktails to U.S. Capitol ahead of riot

An Alabama man on Friday could be sentenced to more than three years in prison for bringing a pickup truck full of firearms, ammunition, and Molotov cocktails to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Lonnie Coffman, 72, who already pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms, is due to face a federal judge at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

Trump son-in-law Kushner appears before U.S. House Jan 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner made a "valuable" appearance on Thursday before the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the panel, said. "It was really valuable for us to have the opportunity to speak to him," Luria told MSNBC. The Democratic representative declined to provide specifics about Kushner's appearance before the panel via video link, but said he commented on various reports about events of the day that have already been published.

U.S. to issue gender neutral passports, take steps to combat anti- transgender laws

Americans will be allowed to choose an X for gender on their passport applications and select their sex on Social Security cards, the Biden administration said on Thursday in announcing measures to support transgender Americans against wave of state laws targeting them. The State Department in June said U.S. citizens could select their gender on applications without having to submit medical documentation. In October, it issued the first American passport with an "X" gender marker, designed to give nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people an option other than male or female on their travel document.

Trial of four men accused of plot to kidnap Michigan governor to soon go to jury

Prosecutors and defense lawyers in the federal trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are expected to present their closing arguments on Friday in a Grand Rapids courtroom. Afterward, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker will give the case to a 12-person jury. It will have to decide whether the defendants were exchanging in idle chatter, as the defense says, or whether they were serious about a plot to snatch the governor from her vacation home shortly before the 2020 elections, as the prosecution contends.

U.S. Navy to name ship after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The U.S. Navy plans to name a ship after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in honor of her advocacy for women's rights and gender equality. "She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women's rights and gender equality," Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)