US Domestic News Roundup: Sacramento police say there were 'multiple' shooters in violence that left six dead; Biden to detail plans to tackle U.S. trucking challenges on Monday and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Sacramento police say there were 'multiple' shooters in violence that left six dead

Sacramento police said on Sunday that multiple shooters were involved in early morning violence in which six people were killed and 12 were wounded but the suspects remain at large. Police Chief Kathy Lester provided no information about any suspects or the motive for the shooting, a few blocks from the state capitol, as bars began to close and revelers poured onto the streets.

Biden to detail plans to tackle U.S. trucking challenges on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden will provide details on Monday of his administration's plans to step up the number of truck drivers by drawing in more women and veterans, as the White House moves to strengthen national supply chains. In a statement, the White House said Biden would be joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in outlining the efforts to remedy long-standing weaknesses stemming from workforce challenges in the trucking industry.

Biden's Supreme Court pick Jackson faces U.S. Senate panel vote

Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's U.S. Supreme Court nominee, faces another hurdle on Monday in her journey toward Senate confirmation with a vote in a Judiciary Committee evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans that could end up a tie. Even with a possible 11-11 committee deadlock, Jackson's nomination still would proceed to the full Senate, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week saying the chamber was on track to confirm the federal appellate court judge to the lifetime post before its planned Easter recess begins on Friday.

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses and control food costs, though shots would be too late to stop the current outbreak that has wiped out 22 million chickens and turkeys in commercial flocks since February.

Jury to weigh fate of 4 men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plot

A jury will begin deliberations on Monday in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in a case that pits domestic terrorism allegations against accusations of entrapment and prosecutorial overreach. In closing arguments on Friday, a government prosecutor described the men as "paranoid" and bent on sparking a civil war by abducting Whitmer and holding her accountable for placing restrictions on social and business activities due to COVID-19.

Exclusive-Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump's Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer - the company's chiefs of technology and product development - joined the venture last year and quickly became central players in its bid to build a social-media empire, backed by Trump's powerful brand, to counter what many conservatives deride as "cancel culture" censorship from the left.

Parkland shooter Cruz faces penalty trial for killing 17 children

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday for the penalty phase of the trial for the man who shot and killed 17 students at a Parkland, Florida, high school in 2018. Nikolas Cruz pled guilty in November to 17 counts of murder. Now, a jury will determine whether he receives life in prison or the death penalty.

West Virginia faces off against J&J, drugmakers at trial over opioid epidemic

West Virginia is set to go to trial on Monday against Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, and AbbVie Inc's Allergen over claims that the companies fueled an opioid epidemic in the state. West Virginia accused the drug manufacturers of creating a "public nuisance" by deceiving prescribers about the risks and benefits of opioid painkillers and of violating the state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

U.S. poor died at much higher rate from COVID than rich - report

Americans living in poorer counties died during the pandemic at almost twice the rate of those in rich counties, a study released Monday by the Poor People's Campaign showed. The study, based on income and death data from over 3,200 U.S. counties, shows an even bigger gap during the Delta variant that made up the U.S.'s fourth coronavirus wave, when people living in the lowest income counties died at five times the rate of those in the highest income counties.

U.S. FDA advisers to discuss additional COVID vaccine boosters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff said on Monday that expert advisers would discuss the timing and populations for use of additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters doses in a meeting later this week. A panel of independent advisers to the agency will also weigh on the role of the FDA in deciding the composition of COVID-19 vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)