US Domestic News Roundup: New York mayor Adams launches Florida ads denouncing law against LBGTQ talk in schools; White House urges Congress to move quickly on $10 billion COVID-19 funding and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. conservative conference with Hungary's hardline leader reflects Republican divide

America's most prominent conservative gathering, founded on ideals of personal liberty and limited government, convenes in Budapest next month to celebrate a European leader accused of undermining democracy and individual rights. The May meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is seen by some Republicans as a test of how closely American conservatives are willing align themselves with a global movement of far-right, Russia-friendly strongmen embraced by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Obama returns to White House to tout healthcare law with Biden

Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office in 2017 to tout the benefits of his signature healthcare law and offer backing to his friend and former governing partner, President Joe Biden. Obama remains a popular figure within the Democratic Party, while Biden faces low public approval ratings thanks in part to high inflation and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Democrats face the risk of losing control of at least one if not both chambers of Congress in November, which would bring Biden's legislative agenda to a halt.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson secures more Republican backers, clears hurdle

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson secured the support of two more Senate Republicans on Monday, as she cleared a procedural hurdle toward becoming the first Black woman to serve on the nation's top judicial body. Republicans Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney joined Susan Collins in saying they would vote to confirm Jackson, 51, to a lifetime seat on the court later this week. They also supported a procedural 53-47 vote to bring her nomination to the Senate floor after the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 11-11 along party lines on whether to advance the nomination.

CDC announces revamp plans, hires outside official for review

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday announced plans to revamp itself, with Director Rochelle Walensky hiring an outside senior federal health official to conduct a one-month review. James Macrae, an associate administrator in the Department of Health and Human Services, will join CDC on a one-month assignment from April 11 to listen to and engage with the agency's COVID-19 response activities, Walensky said in an email to her colleagues.

Alaska oilfield gas leak estimated at 7.2 million cubic feet

More than 7.2 million cubic feet of natural gas escaped in a leak at a key Alaskan oilfield, forcing workers to evacuate and cutting production last month, operator ConocoPhillips and a state regulatory agency said. ConocoPhillips is working to seal off the leak at its Alpine field, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said in a report, as it determined the gas volume lost in the leak discovered a month ago that brought a cut in oil output.

Jury selection begins for man facing death for Florida mass school shooting

Jury selection began on Monday in the penalty phase of the trial of the man who killed 17 students and staff at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day in 2018, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S history. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in November to the premeditated murder of 14 students and three members of the staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. A jury will now determine whether the judge should sentence him to life in prison or the death penalty.

New York mayor Adams launches Florida ads denouncing law against LBGTQ talk in schools

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of digital billboards across Florida denouncing that state's law that bans most classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity and urging the LGBTQ community to move to New York City. Signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on March 28, the Republican-backed law takes effect in July and prohibits classroom discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, or from about ages 5-9, in public schools.

White House urges Congress to move quickly on $10 billion COVID-19 funding

The White House urged Congress to move quickly on $10 billion in funding for COVID aid after bipartisan agreement was reached on Monday, a sum that is less than the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden's administration wanted. "We urge Congress to move promptly on this $10 billion package because it can begin to fund the most immediate needs, as we currently run the risk of not having some critical tools like treatments and tests starting in May and June," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

North Carolina U.S. Senate primary a test of Trump's power over Republican voters

When Donald Trump holds his next rally in North Carolina on Saturday, he'll be trying to boost his handpicked favorite for the U.S. Senate, Representative Ted Budd, in a tight and intensifying contest for the Republican nomination. Budd is locked in a dead heat with the state's former governor, Pat McCrory, ahead of the May 17 primary, with former congressman Mark Walker in third place. The crowded field could force a July run-off, risking Republican chances of keeping the seat now held by retiring Senator Richard Burr.

U.S. concerned by reports that American Trevor Reed's health is deteriorating

The United States is concerned by reports the health of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia, is deteriorating, the State Department said on Monday, calling on Russia to provide adequate medical care immediately or release him to the United States. Russian news agencies on Monday reported that Reed has ended a hunger strike and is being treated in a prison medical facility.

