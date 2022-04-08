World News Roundup: Macron hits out at Le Pen, regrets entering election race late; Pakistan parliament to meet Saturday to decide PM Khan's fate and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Macron hits out at Le Pen, regrets entering election race late

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday accused his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen of lying to voters about her campaign platform as he sought to rally support two days before the presidential election's first round. Macron, whose re-election seemed a foregone conclusion just weeks ago, is now facing a stiff challenge from Le Pen. Her solid comeback in opinion polls has put her victory within the margin of error in some surveys.

Pakistan parliament to meet Saturday to decide PM Khan's fate

Pakistan's parliament will convene on Saturday to vote on removing Imran Khan as prime minister, an official notice said on Friday, potentially cutting short his term as leader. The country's top court ruled late on Thursday that Khan must face the no-confidence vote, which he is widely expected to lose, meaning he would be ousted from office.

Boats, helicopters, art: Europe freezes $32 billion of oligarchs' assets

EU governments have frozen about 30 billion euros ($32.6 billion) of assets linked to oligarchs and other sanctioned people with ties to the Kremlin, the European Commission said on Friday. The assets, totalling 29.5 billion euros since the start of the war in Ukraine, include bank accounts, boats, helicopters, real estate and artwork, according to the Commission, the EU's executive body.

Russian crab craze in S.Korea stirs ethical debate over Ukraine crisis

Plunging prices for Russian crab have South Koreans flocking to seafood markets and restaurants but some consumers are questioning whether to boycott the imports on concerns the purchases indirectly support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The dinner-plate-sized king crabs from Russia, along with slightly smaller snow crabs and lobsters, were once a pricey delicacy in South Korea, though they have become more popular at supermarkets and online retailers in recent years.

Ukraine says 39 killed in rocket strike on rail evacuation hub

At least 39 people were killed and 87 wounded on Friday when two rockets hit a railway station in eastern Ukraine packed with evacuees, Ukrainian authorities said, as the region braced for a major Russian offensive. Reuters could not immediately verify the information coming from the city of Kramatorsk.

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's finance minister says no alternative to debt restructuring

Sri Lanka's finance minister on Friday said that the crisis-hit country must urgently restructure its debt and seek external help, while the main opposition threatened a no-confidence motion and business leaders warned that exports could plummet. The heavily indebted country has little money left to pay for imports, leading to crippling shortages of fuel, power, food and, increasingly, medicine. Street protests have been held nearly non-stop for more than a month, despite a five-day state of emergency and a two-day curfew.

Explainer-What will the EU do about Hungary's Orban?

Emboldened by his landslide electoral victory, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has raised the stakes in his many fights with the European Union - ranging from liberal democratic rights to ties with Russia as it wages war on Ukraine. Breaking ranks with the EU, which seeks a unified front in opposing Moscow's demand for rouble gas payments, the 58-year old nationalist said Budapest could pay in Russian currency.

EU leaders arrive in Ukraine to reassure Zelenskiy on membership

The European Commission chief and the EU's top diplomat arrived in Kyiv on Friday to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy support and reassurance over his bid for EU membership in a capital gradually reviving after Russia pulled back forces.

Travelling by train from Brussels to Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters the most important message she was bringing to Zelenskiy was that there "will be the EU path" for Ukraine.

Shanghai widens COVID testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs

Shanghai on Friday announced a record 21,000 new cases and a third consecutive day of COVID testing as a lockdown of its 26 million people showed no sign of easing and other Chinese cities tightened curbs - even in places with no recent infections. Beijing authorities intervened in Shanghai after its failure to isolate COVID by locking the city down in stages, and insists that the country stick to its zero-tolerance policy to prevent its medical system from breaking down.

Ukraine envoy raps Germany over 'shameful' energy dependence on Russia

Ukraine's ambassador to Berlin has accused the German government of half-hearted support for Kyiv and said his country had become a victim of Germany's "shameful" energy dependence on Russia. "It's not just Russian gas, it's oil, coal, metals, diamonds and other raw materials. We (Ukraine) have become the biggest victim of this perverted relationship. Ukrainians are paying for this failed German policy with their lives," Andrij Melnyk told Reuters on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)