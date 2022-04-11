US Domestic News Roundup: Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to face off again in U.S. libel trial; Stung by redistricting rulings, Republicans target state court elections and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to face off again in U.S. libel trial

The latest chapter in Hollywood star Johnny Depp's legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard kicks off on Monday as a U.S. defamation trial begins over allegations Heard made about domestic abuse. Depp, 58, has sued Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she penned a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

Stung by redistricting rulings, Republicans target state court elections

Republicans are vowing to spend record amounts in key state supreme court races this fall, seeking to take advantage of a favorable national political environment to elect conservative judges at the state level amid deep political divisions. A string of decisions throwing out Republican-drawn congressional maps in Ohio, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania has intensified the party's determination to install justices who could give lawmakers fresh opportunities to muscle through more advantageous maps.

Trump endorses celebrity surgeon, Dr. Oz, for U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is endorsing celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running as a Republican in a closely watched U.S. Senate contest in Pennsylvania. "Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said in a statement.

U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from the Mexican border

Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them to nearby El Paso, Texas.

Prosecutor to drop charges against Texas woman over her abortion

A local prosecutor in Texas will dismiss criminal charges against a 26-year-old woman who was arrested for self-induced abortion in a case that had drawn national scrutiny and led abortion rights activists to demonstrate on her behalf. Following a grand jury indictment of her on March 30, Lizelle Herrera was arrested on Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff's Office, according to Valley Central.com, which cited a spokesperson who said she "intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."

NYC mayor Adams tests positive for COVID, only symptom is 'raspy voice' -spokesperson

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after waking up in the morning with a "raspy voice," his only symptom, a spokesperson said, becoming one of the latest high-profile Gridiron dinner attendees to come down with the virus. Adams, 61, will cancel all his public events for the remainder of the week and will immediately begin taking antiviral medications, the spokesperson, Fabien Levy, said in a statement.

Biden cracks down on ghost guns with new rule to tackle gun violence

President Joe Biden will announce a new rule to rein in ghost guns and ban the manufacturing of such firearms on Monday as the administration faces growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the United States. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that are not marked with a serial number and are difficult for law enforcement to trace when used to commit a crime.

Orlando cracks list of world's top 10 busiest airports as U.S. leisure traffic soars

Orlando cracked a list of the world's top 10 busiest airports by passengers for the first time last year, as the home of the Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Florida theme parks joined mostly American hubs as soaring leisure travel underpins a recovery in traffic. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the rankings by passenger traffic published Monday by Airports Council International (ACI), which is based on a preliminary compilation of 2021 global data.

