Dr. Ambedkar’s views provide compass for clarity, action at a time when not just in India, but world is once again debating virtues of democracy: EAM Jaishankar

As India marked the 131st birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the best way of paying tribute is to advance democracy and freedoms, as he stressed that Babasaheb’s views provide a “compass for clarity and action” at a time when not just in India but the world is once again debating the virtues of democracy.

“Like all of you, I’m also humbled to pay my tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar ji. And the best way of paying tribute is to advance democracy and freedoms because he did so much to institutionalise them in India and especially so because we are now marking 75 years of India’s independence - our Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Jaishankar said at a special commemorative event held at the Consulate General of India here to mark Babasaheb’s birth anniversary Thursday.

Jaishankar also paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar at the event at the Consulate.

He said Dr Ambedkar’s legacy as the architect of India's Constitution has become even more valuable with the passage of time.

''Today Dr Ambedkar’s vision, Dr Ambedkar’s aspirations, they are actually the blueprint that will guide us as our nation moves towards the centenary of our independence.” He emphasised that “this is also a time when not just in India but actually the world is once again debating the virtues of democracy and at this time Dr Ambedkar’s views provide a compass for clarity and for action.” Jaishankar arrived in New York Wednesday evening following his visit to Washington DC, along with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III. Addressing members of the diaspora at the commemorative event at the Consulate, organised in partnership with Shri Guru Ravidass Temple of New York and Apna Punjab Media Group, New York, Jaishankar said that “we are here to mark Ambedkar Jayanti but I want to tell you that his ideas, his vision, his message actually determine, and influence, and guide what (Narendra) Modi sarkar does every day in service of the people.” Jaishankar said that when 451 million people are beneficiaries of the Jan Dhan Yojana, when 100 million gain from the Ujjwala Scheme, when 800 million are supported by the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojana, and almost 200 million households are beneficiaries of the Jal Jeevan Mission and hundreds of millions of girls are benefiting from Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, “I think we must recognise today what a central role'' Ambedkar has in “our lives and in our programmes.” Jaishankar said that as a lifelong crusader for justice and against oppression, Babasaheb linked freedom to equality, to social emancipation and to women empowerment and he thought beyond orthodox politics to advance the real meaning of democracy.

“We shall always be indebted to Babasaheb for his seminal contribution to the making of modern India,” he said.

Jaishankar also highlighted Babasaheb’s accomplishments as a brilliant student and said his years in New York, where he studied at Columbia University, had a very profound impact on him as a political thinker but most of all as a social reformer. He said that Dr Ambedkar has a “universal relevance” and must be recognised by all nations who are seeking to build a fairer society, overcoming discrimination and injustice. Jaishankar said that while Ambedkar was better known for his political work and constitutional expertise, he was a very deep economic thinker, champion of self-employment and entrepreneurship. The American work ethic and competitiveness that Ambedkar saw and imbibed while living in the US had an impact on shaping his ideas about growth, economic opportunities, income generation and job creation, he said. “These are actually the very ideas that are the driving force of our Atma Nirbhar Bharat today,” Jaishankar said, adding that “it is a tribute” to Babasaheb that there are about 65,000 startups and 90 unicorns in India on one side and very major programmes about employment, sustenance, health access for the most vulnerable, speaking about how relevant his thoughts are even today.

Ambedkar’s life stands as a shining example of kindness and compassion, of social harmony and justice for all, he said. “Lord Mahavira’s message of togetherness and peace continues to bless and guide us and the vibrancy of our harvest festivals make our lives ever joyful.'' “These are all reflections of our heritage, history and aspirations. And Dr Ambedkar in many ways is a very profound symbol of that,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar tweeted that he participated in the Ambedkar Jayanti function organised by the Indian Consulate. ''Highlighted that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has a universal relevance to building a fairer society and fighting discrimination and injustice. The flagship socio-economic programmes of the Modi Government are a tribute to his vision and message.” Ambedkar was born in 1891 and was India's first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters.

He held a ''wide-ranging discussion” with the UN Chief and “exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security. Implications for developing countries are serious.” “Spoke about latest developments in respect of Afghanistan and Myanmar. Appreciate his interest in working with India to effectively address important contemporary challenges,” Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Guterres. Following a visit by Jaishankar to India's Permanent Mission to the UN here, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted, ''Thank External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar for his visit to @IndiaUNNewYork to share his perspectives and provide guidance to our officers.'' PTI YAS AMS AMS

