Rao says he said no to communist parties' leaders when the idea of dislodging the ruling BJP was mooted, saying the focus should not be on bringing down any party.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Rao says he said no to communist parties' leaders when the idea of dislodging the ruling BJP was mooted, saying the focus should not be on bringing down any party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement