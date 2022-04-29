US Domestic News Roundup: White House issues infrastructure spending implementation guidance; Ex-Marine Reed returns to the U.S. after Russia prisoner swap and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

White House issues infrastructure spending implementation guidance

The White House issued guidance Friday to federal agencies in a bid to ensure effective implementation and oversight of the $1 trillion infrastructure spending law. President Joe Biden will meet Friday with about a dozen inspectors general (IGs) and other oversight officials, the White House said, along with other administration officials overseeing infrastructure spending.

Ex-Marine Reed returns to the U.S. after Russia prisoner swap

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed arrived back in the United States on Thursday after being freed by Russia in a prisoner swap, with a congressman who met with him saying the 30-year-old Texan's "spirit is strong." Reed was released on Wednesday on an airport tarmac in Ankara, Turkey, in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko. The release took place amid fraught relations between the United States and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Georgia becomes the latest U.S. state to ban 'divisive' concepts in teaching about race

Georgia on Thursday joined a growing number of Republican-led U.S. states to ban schools from teaching "divisive" academic concepts about racism. The measures are part of a movement among conservatives targeting the teaching of critical race theory, an academic theory that looks at structural racism in U.S. institutions that is not generally taught at the elementary or high school level.

U.S. Capitol riot panel plans at least eight public hearings in June

The U.S. Congress's official probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters plans to hold at least eight public hearings in June, some during "prime time" television evening hours, its chairperson said on Thursday. Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, who leads the House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6, told reporters at the Capitol some of the hearings would take place during normal workday hours and some in the evening.

Americans do not support politicians punishing firms for their views -Reuters/Ipsos

A bipartisan majority of U.S. voters oppose politicians punishing companies over their stances on social issues, a cold reception for campaigns like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' against Walt Disney Co, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The two-day poll completed on Thursday showed that 62% of Americans - including 68% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans - said they were less likely to back a candidate who supports going after companies for their views.

New York City delays start of law requiring salaries in job advertisements

The New York City Council voted on Thursday to delay its new pay transparency law by six months to Nov. 1, when employers will be required to include salary ranges in job advertisements.

The law, passed in January, is intended to close wage gaps in which women and non-white employees are paid less than white men. Some businesses had argued the city needed more time to advise more than 200,000 businesses affected by the law about compliance and to address unintended consequences.

Oklahoma lawmakers pass legislation to outlaw nearly all abortions

The Oklahoma legislature on Thursday approved two bills that would ban virtually all abortions, and both Republican-composed laws would take effect immediately if the governor signs them as he has promised. Oklahoma would become the most restrictive U.S. state for abortions under the bill passed by the state Senate to ban them except in cases of medical emergency, rape or incest. Earlier, the state's House of Representatives approved a separate piece of legislation to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Senate also had previously approved that measure.

New Mexico wildfire burns 166 homes, thousands ready to evacuate

A drought-driven wildfire has destroyed 166 homes in northern New Mexico and is threatening hundreds more as fierce winds fan flames towards mountain villages, local officials said. Thousands of residents were on standby to evacuate amid fears a Friday wind storm would push the blaze into communities in the Mora Valley, around 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Santa Fe.

Biden looks at student loan forgiveness but not $50,000

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will make a decision on whether to forgive some federal student loan debt and announce his plans soon. "I am considering dealing with some debt reduction," Biden told reporters.

U.S. Justice Department sues ex-Trump aide Manafort for $3 million

Paul Manafort, who served as former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chairman, is being sued by the U.S. Justice Department for just under $3 million for not reporting his financial interest in foreign accounts in a timely fashion. Manafort, who was convicted in 2018 on tax evasion and bank fraud charges, was pardoned by Trump in 2020, shortly before he left office.

