PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 09:53 IST
National news schedule for Saturday, April 30 NATION -PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Joint Conference of CMs and CJs; related stories -IMD press briefing -COVID-19 and vaccination updates -Political developments and party briefings NCR -Delhi BJP's protest near CM's residence -Press conference by Congress NORTH -Patiala violence follow-up stories SOUTH -Kerala: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's event EAST -TMC to hold rally against price rise -Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi at a function in Kolkata -Follow up to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's release PTI ANB ANB ANB

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

