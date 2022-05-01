Left Menu

Senior Kerala leader George taken into custody for controversial remarks against Muslims

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-05-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 08:24 IST
Senior Kerala politician P C George was taken into custody by police on Sunday for his alleged controversial remarks against Muslims.

Police said cops from the Fort police station here took George into custody from his residence in Erattupetta in Kottayam district in the early hours on Sunday.

Police on Saturday had registered a case against George alleging that his speech at a conclave here promoted religious hatred.

Police at the Fort police station took suo motu action against the former legislator on the directions of the state police chief Anil Kant.

George, who was booked under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code, is being brought to Thiruvananthapuram, police said.

The former Congress politician had sparked off a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid restaurants run by the community.

Addressing a programme organised as part of the ongoing Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan here on Friday, he had alleged that tea laced with “drops causing impotence” were sold in Muslim-run restaurants to turn people “infertile” in a bid to “seize control” of the country.

The 70-year-old politician, who represented the Poonjar constituency in the state Assembly for 33 years, had also urged non-Muslims to boycott businesses run by Muslims.

The ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress had condemned his remarks.

