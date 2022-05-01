PM greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on their statehood day

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two western states and lauded their accomplishments in diverse fields.Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.On Gujarats Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 09:28 IST
Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.

''On Gujarat's Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of Gujarat. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and several other greats, the people of Gujarat are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments,'' Modi, who hails from Gujarat, said in a tweet. May Gujarat keep progressing in the coming years, he said.

In another tweet, the prime minister extended wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. ''This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra,'' he said. He also tweeted greetings for the people of the two states in Gujarati and Marathi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

