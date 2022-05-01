Rahul greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on foundation day of their state

Left Menu

Best wishes on International Labour Day to all my labourer brothers and sisters who have dedicated their lives to nation building, the former Congress chief said.No matter how difficult the circumstances, the Congress party and I are with you, he said.Gandhi also extended wishes to the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two western states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of their states, lauding the contribution of the two states in the country's progress.

Gandhi also hailed the contribution of workers on Labour Day, saying the development of any country is impossible without workers. ''Best wishes on International Labour Day to all my labourer brothers and sisters who have dedicated their lives to nation building,'' the former Congress chief said.

''No matter how difficult the circumstances, the Congress party and I are with you,'' he said.

Gandhi also extended wishes to the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two western states. Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.

''My best wishes to the people of Gujarat on Gujarat Day. Known for its enterprising and resilient people, Gujarat has always had an important role to play in our country's progress,'' Gandhi said.

May all Gujaratis be blessed with peace and prosperity, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, he greeted the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. ''Rich in culture and heritage, it is home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to nation building. May the state scale new heights of progress,'' he said.

