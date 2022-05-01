Pelosi met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine's president.

Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation. Those with Pelosi included Reps. Jason Crow, Jim McGovern, and Adam Schiff.

Zelenskyy told the delegation: "You all are welcome." Pelosi later said: "We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done." The visit was not previously announced.

___ KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: — Ukrainian forces fight Russia's grinding advance in the eastern Donbas region — Wives of Mariupol defenders appeal for soldiers' evacuation from final holdout — Some Ukrainians go back across the front line toward homes, despite dangers — Ukrainian women learn how to clear land mines at the course in Kosovo — Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children ___ Lviv: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says American diplomats are making plans to return to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Blinken made the comment while speaking to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. An overnight statement Sunday said Blinken told Kuleba that America "plans to return to Kyiv as soon as possible." He said diplomats had been making "initial visits" to Lviv to prepare.

The U.S. evacuated its embassy in Kyiv in February just before Russia launched its war on the country. The U.S. had been bringing diplomats across the Polish border each day to work in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine some 470 kilometers away, before stopping the practice.

Lviv has largely been spared in the conflict, though a missile strike several days ago targeted a railroad facility near the city.

The U.S. is one of Ukraine's main backers in the war, providing billions in aid and weaponry.

___ Lviv: The British military says the Russian ruble will be used as currency in a Ukrainian city that Moscow seized earlier in the war.

The British military wrote that the city of Kherson will begin a four-month transition from the Ukrainian hryvnia to the ruble starting Sunday. The British Defense Ministry said the move is "indicative of Russian intent to exert strong political and economic influence in Kherson over the long term." It added: "Enduring control over Kherson and its transport links will increase Russia's ability to sustain its advance to the north and west and improve the security of Russia's control over Crimea." Kherson is some 450 kilometers southeast of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Russia seized the city just across the Crimean Peninsula in early March.

