Left Menu

European partners important companions in India's quest for peace, prosperity: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 12:40 IST
European partners important companions in India's quest for peace, prosperity: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of his visit to Germany, Denmark, and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his visit to Europe comes at a time the region faces many challenges and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India's European partners.

In a statement, Modi said he will be visiting Berlin on May 2 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Following that, Modi said, he will travel to Copenhagen on May 3-4 at the invitation of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit.

''On the way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Paris, France for a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, President of France,'' Modi said.

''My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity,'' the prime minister said.

The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022