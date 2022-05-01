Will abide by SC's orders, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant on loudspeaker row

With the Hanuman Chalisa row triggering authorities to remove loudspeakers across the country, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that a campaign is likely to be initiated against the use of loudspeakers in the state in the next few days, However, the Goa Chief Minister also stated that it is necessary to abide by the orders of the Supreme Court and High Court in the matter.

Speaking to ANI after an event in the national capital on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, "Firstly, it is necessary to obey the Supreme Court and the High Court's decision in this matter." Notably, the Supreme Court had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places between 10 pm and 6 am (except in cases of public emergencies) in July 2005, citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of those who live in such areas.

"I think the decision of the apex court has to be abided by as always and we will likely initiate a campaign against the use of loudspeakers in this regard," he said. On April 13, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government and reiterated his demand that loudspeakers from mosques be removed. He has asked the government to act before May 3 failing which the government can face consequences.

Several political leaders came out in support of the MNS chief by saying that they will play Hanuman Chalisa instead of Azaan at mosques if the demand of the MNS chief is not met. The Goa CM also gave his opinion about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Notably, Goa is the only state in India to implement UCC.

"While talking about the Uniform Civil Code, I would say that Goa is the first state in India to have implemented Uniform Civil Code. We have been following the UCC since independence," said Sawant. "When the state of Goa can follow it, there is no harm in following it in other states. Goa is a role model for other States in this matter," he said.

A few months ago, the Ministry of Law and Justice said in response to a PIL filed in 2019 that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a directive principle under the Constitution (Article 44), is a matter of public policy. The Centre has requested the Law Commission of India (21st) to undertake an examination of various issues relating to UCC and to make recommendations thereof.

UCC provides for one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc. (ANI)

