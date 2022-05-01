Shivakumar alleges involvement of BJP leaders in PSI recruitment scam

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state over alleged corruption in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam and said that several ruling party leaders are involved in the scam. Earlier the state government cancelled the results of the PSI recruitment exam following the allegations of corruption.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Shivakumar said, "Karnataka is full of corruption. Lakhs of students were seeking jobs. The government department is the one which conducted the exam and we made Priyank Kharge a spokesperson. The government previously said, they had conducted the exams properly but you see their own party members are involved in it now." "Before even the investigation got over, they called my spokesperson to submit a report on the scam. The Home Minister first said there was no malpractice. Multiple BJP leaders are involved in this scam," the Congress leader alleged.

Denying the role of Congress in the Hubli stone-pelting incident on April 16 in which several policemen, including one inspector, were injured, Shivakumar alleged that there is a role of Bajrang Dal and other such organisations. "Congress condemns Hubli violence. We are not involved in this. I have given my comments also. If congress member is involved in this then we will dismiss them. This is done by Bajrang Dal and other organizations," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)