Left Menu

Dhami inaugurates ropeway to Surkanda Devi temple in U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated a ropeway service from Kaddukhal to the revered Surkanda Devi temple in the states Tehri district.The ropeway will make it more convenient for devotees to visit the temple besides creating jobs for locals, Dhami said.The ropeway is 502 metres long and has a capacity of ferrying 500 people per hour.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:56 IST
Dhami inaugurates ropeway to Surkanda Devi temple in U'khand
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated a ropeway service from Kaddukhal to the revered Surkanda Devi temple in the state's Tehri district.

The ropeway will make it more convenient for devotees to visit the temple besides creating jobs for locals, Dhami said.

The ropeway is 502 meters long and has a capacity of ferrying 500 people per hour. People can travel to the temple in five to 10 minutes in the ropeway from Kaddukhal.

It is the first major ropeway project started by the state tourism department since the creation of Uttarakhand in the year 2000. Accompanied by tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, Dhanaulti MLA Pritam Singh Panwar, and Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay, Dhami also offered prayers at the temple. Dhami, who had gone to Delhi to attend the joint conference of chief ministers and high court chief justices chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, could not return to Dehradun as per his schedule on Sunday due to a technical snag in the state aircraft. However, he traveled straight from Delhi to Surkanda Devi temple by a state helicopter to inaugurate the ropeway and offer prayers at the shrine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022