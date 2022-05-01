Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to those who sacrificed lives for Samyukta movement

Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of the 62nd Maharashtra Formation Day on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:06 IST
Thackeray's wife Rashmi, and son and state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray also accompanied him and paid floral tributes to those who sacrificed their lives.

The state of Maharashtra was officially formed on May 1, 1960. On this day in 1960, Maharashtra was separated from Gujarat. (ANI)

