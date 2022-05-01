In Eid message, Mehbooba lauds fortitude of Muslims this Ramzan

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:15 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Sunday lauded the fortitude and patience displayed by the Muslim community in Kashmir and the rest of the country in the best traditions of Islam during this Ramzan.

''Muslims truly lived Ramzan this year in the spirit of the holy month by facing an unprecedented onslaught on the community by the BJP governments,'' Mehbooba said in her Eid message.

The former chief minister also said bulldozers became the symbol of ''state terror'' against the community.

''In J&K, we have been witnessing atrocities of all kinds ranging from mass imprisonment of the population to unaccounted killings. The people of the state faced these attacks on their existence as a distinguished part of the country with silent dignity and fortitude without compromising on their aspirations,'' she said.

Mehbooba wowed to continue ''our struggle'' through all democratic and peaceful means.

''We miss on this Eid our young and old prisoners of all ages who are in jails in and out of Kashmir without any charges,'' she said.

''Our heart goes out to the families of those who lost their dear ones in staged encounters and those who were targeted for their political or religious affiliations,'' she said.

On this Eid, she said people also feel sad for the lives lost of jawans from all over the country and brave members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police who are becoming a cannon fodder to ''the failure of our leadership to resolve political problems through diplomacy and dialogue''.

''Our hallowed grand mosque, Jamia Masjid, continues to be out of bounds for Muslims even for Eid prayers, causing great hurt and sorrow to the Muslims of J&K, as does the prolonged detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,'' she said.

''I am sure in these hard days that Kashmir is facing on every front, the community comes forward more effectively on the occasion of Eid,'' Mehbooba said.

