Kolkata: BJP puts up banners on post-poll violence anniversary, says will fight for 'fear-free Bengal'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up posters and banners in Kolkata marking the one year of post-poll violence in the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:27 IST
Visuals from Dharmatala in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up posters and banners in Kolkata marking the one year of post-poll violence in the state. "Anniversary of the post-poll violence. BJP will fight until there is violence-free politics and fear-free Bengal," read a banner.

Earlier on Friday, a delegation of 10 advocates from "Lawyers for Justice" along with the victims of the West Bengal post-poll violence met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to press for their demand for President's Rule in the state. "We had a detailed discussion with the Home Minister that lasted for about 45 minutes. He listened to the victims' problems and assured to look into the issue. We have been continuously demanding President's Rule," Kabir Bose of the 'Lawyer for Justice' told ANI.

The delegation comprised Supreme Court lawyer Monika Arora and other advocates. A march was also taken out by the "Lawyer for Justice" with all the victims. Prior to the meeting with Shah, the group of advocates also met President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday and urged for the imposition of President's Rule, claiming a "complete breakdown of law and order in the state".

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the state Assembly poll results on May 2 last year. In August, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. (ANI)

