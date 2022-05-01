Left Menu

Kejriwal should visit RSS headquarters to learn about nationalism: BJP MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:33 IST
A day after the AAP announced the formation of 10,000 'tiranga shakhas' in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and attend its three-year course to learn about nationalism.

One does not become a nationalist by simply holding the national flag, the BJP leader said.

On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) in-charge of Uttar Pradesh affairs Sanjay Singh said the party will open 10,000 'tiranga shakhas' in the state in the next six months to educate people about the BJP's ''divide and rule'' policy.

The party will begin appointing 'pramukhs' to the 'tiranga shakhas' from July 1, Singh said.

''I invite Kejriwal ji to visit the RSS office in Jhandewalan (in Delhi) and Nagpur and attend the three-year course of the RSS to learn about nationalism,'' Verma told reporters at the Delhi BJP office.

The West Delhi MP said Kejriwal will become a ''good human being'' if he follows the spirit of the RSS ideology.

Verma asked how Kejriwal can become a nationalist after questioning India's surgical strikes and 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

''Nationalism lies in the heart and mind of a person. This is fake nationalism of the AAP and Kejriwal after the drubbing in the recent Assembly polls in UP, Goa and Uttarakhand,'' he said.

The BJP leader also said he will soon write a letter to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal for the removal of ''illegal'' loudspeakers from mosques.

Verma said he is not against any religion and people can follow their rituals but they should not disturb others.

A drive to remove loudspeakers from religious places including temples is underway in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Under this exercise, 53,942 loudspeakers had been removed from religious places till Sunday morning, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

