World News Roundup: Guinea's coup leader proposes 3-year transition back to civilian rule; Civilians evacuated from Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Guinea's coup leader proposes 3-year transition back to civilian rule

A military junta in Guinea said its transition back to civilian rule will probably take more than three years, a proposal likely to upset West Africa's political bloc that has called for a swift return to constitutional order after last year's coup. Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the junta that took power in September, told state television late on Saturday that after political consultations he was considering a transition of 39 months, the first time he has proposed a timeline.

Civilians evacuated from Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer

More than 50 civilians were evacuated on Sunday from Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks in a convoy with vehicles bearing United Nations symbols, signaling a deal had been struck to ease the ordeal of the most destructive siege in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The siege of Mariupol, in which Russian and Ukrainian forces have pummelled each other for nearly two months, has turned the port city into a wasteland with an unknown death toll and thousands trying to survive without water, and sanitation or food.

Indian state leader pushes to replace religion-based laws

India should replace marriage and inheritance laws that are based on religion with a uniform civil code, the chief minister of a northeastern state said on Sunday, taking aim at rules that allow Muslim men, for example, to have four wives. Successive governments have steered clear of adopting such a code for fear of angering voters from India's Hindu majority as well as its Muslim and Christian minorities.

Indian forces kill 62 militants this year in disputed Kashmir -police

Indian security forces have killed 62 militants, including 15 foreigners, in the disputed Jammu & Kashmir region this year, a senior police official said on Sunday. Kashmir, claimed by India and Pakistan but ruled in parts by each country, has long been the site of an armed insurrection against New Delhi. Two of the three wars between India and Pakistan have been fought over Kashmir.

Turkish police detain dozens in May Day demonstrations

Turkish riot police detained dozens of protesters trying to reach Istanbul's main Taksim Square for May Day demonstrations against economic hardship caused by raging inflation. The Istanbul governor's office had allowed May Day celebrations to be held in another district and deemed gatherings in all other locations as unauthorized and illegal.

As Beijing tightens COVID curbs, hard-hit Shanghai sees signs of life

The Chinese capital Beijing tightened COVID restrictions on Sunday as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let more of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas. The outbreak in Shanghai, which began in March, has been China's worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. Hundreds of thousands have been infected and the city has forbidden residents from leaving their homes, to great public anger.

Thousands of Sri Lankans rally over the government's handling of the crisis

Thousands of supporters of Sri Lankan opposition parties rallied on Sunday in the commercial capital Colombo as a weeks-long political and economic crisis showed no sign of abating. Sri Lanka's economy was hit hard by the pandemic and tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government.

U.S. Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv, Russia says it hit foreign weapons

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv to vow continued support for Ukraine's fight against Russia, as Moscow said it had struck at weapons supplied by Western nations in the country's south. Footage posted by Zelenskiy on Twitter on Sunday showed him, flanked by an armed escort and dressed in military fatigues, greeting a congressional delegation led by Pelosi outside his presidential office the previous day.

Outspoken market analyst's Chinese social media accounts suspended

The Chinese social media accounts of an outspoken Hong Kong-based market strategist were suspended after a series of downbeat commentaries and a slump in mainland equities to two-year lows on COVID-19 lockdowns and global political tensions. All content on the WeChat account of Hong Hao, who is head of research at Bocom International Holdings, has been blocked since late Saturday. His account has also been suspended, WeChat said, citing unspecified violations of its rules.

Greece lifts COVID curbs for travelers ahead of the key summer season

Greece lifted COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump. To fly in or out of the country, travelers were previously required to show either a vaccination certificate, a certificate saying they had recovered from coronavirus or a negative test.

