May Day celebrated with zeal across Pondy

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:45 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy were among those who greeted the working class on the occasion of May Day celebrated in the union territory on Sunday.

In her message, the Lt Governor referred to the sustained struggle of the working class to acquire their rights and greeted the workers on the occasion.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said in his message that May Day marked the victory of working class in protecting their rights and highlighted the significance of the workers` contributions to the development of the nation through their hard and dedicated work.

The opposition DMK led by the opposition leader in the Assembly R Siva took out a rally focussing on the significant role the working class played in augmenting the economic status of the nation.

Leaders of the ruling AINRC, AIADMK, and left parties celebrated the day at various centres.

