US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Biden praises reporters in Ukraine as White House press dinner resumes and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth

The U.S. Justice Department said it filed a complaint on Friday challenging a law in Alabama that criminalizes some gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth. Earlier this month, Alabama's Republican governor signed into law the bill, which makes it a felony punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment for providing voluntary medical treatments, including hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgery to help align physical characteristics to the gender identity of a minor.

Biden praises reporters in Ukraine as White House press dinner resumes

U.S. President Joe Biden praised journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he resumed a Washington tradition of speaking at the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday night. After being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and boycotted by Donald Trump during his presidency, the event returned with gusto, featuring remarks by comedian Trevor Noah.

New Mexico's' megafire' could more than double in size - official

A drought-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico exploded into a "megafire" of 100,000 acres, or 157 square miles, on Saturday and could still more than double in size, a fire official said. Fueled by ferocious spring winds in parched mountain forests, the Calf Canyon fire is by far the largest and most destructive currently burning in the United States.

Disney's corporate affairs head leaves three months after joining

Walt Disney Co's head of corporate affairs, Geoff Morrell, is leaving the company three months after joining from oil and energy company BP Plc, according to an email on Friday from Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek. Morrell's brief tenure has been marked by controversy over the company's response to Florida's law barring classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity for some younger students.

Trump faces the biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving the White House

The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates, he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections. Trump-backed candidates in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina face active and well-funded challengers seeking the Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate. The former president has also backed a challenger to Georgia's sitting Republican governor, who angered Trump by rejecting his false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud.

Southern Californians told to restrict lawn watering to one day a week

Some 6 million residents of Southern California are being ordered to water their lawns and gardens no more than once a week, the Metropolitan Water District said on Wednesday, citing the state's historic drought. The order affects some of the most populated areas of Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, although it does not apply to all parts of all the counties.

Judge 'surprised' at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world's most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron in New York state court in Manhattan said at a virtual hearing that he would go on holding the former U.S. president in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 a day despite a request from Trump's lawyer to lift both orders.

Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

Giant online retailer Amazon.com Inc will end its paid-time-off policy for employees with COVID-19 from May 2, the company told U.S.-based staff on Saturday. The change follows the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it said.

In Georgia, protesters march at the monument to U.S. South's pro-slavery past

Carrying signs decrying "racist traitors," about a hundred civil rights activists marched and chanted at Georgia's Stone Mountain on Saturday to protest at the return of an annual celebration of the Confederacy. The protest took place at the foot of a towering monument to the heroes of the South's pro-slavery past, as 200 supporters of the state chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV)gathered for its celebration, which it says honors the sacrifices of their forebears.

Factbox-Power of Trump's endorsements faces test in 12 key 2022 elections

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to demonstrate his power over the Republican Party with more than 150 endorsements of candidates in November's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for 2023 and 2024. Twelve key picks -- including some against incumbent members of his party -- will show Trump's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)